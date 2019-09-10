Image copyright LDN Image caption A Unite spokesman said workers had "won a vast improvement" to the proposed shift pattern

Security staff at Luton Airport have accepted new working patterns after taking strike action through the summer over "anti-social shift changes".

Unite members staged a number of strikes in recent months after the union claimed new shift patterns could lead to staff working an extra 15 days.

Jeff Hodge from Unite said workers had "won a vast improvement" to the proposed shift pattern.

A spokesman for the airport said it was "pleased" to find a "resolution".

Before strike action in June Unite's regional officer Mr Hodge said security guards were "determined to fight back against Luton Airport's heavy-handed and antisocial shift changes".

The airport had said that under their previous shift pattern the affected security staff were working "slightly less" than their contracted hours.

Speaking after workers voted to accept new shift patterns, Mr Hodge said: "The workers have won a vast improvement to the company's proposed shift pattern.

"The workers have now agreed shifts which mean an increase in rest days, plus an increase in the number of weekends that members spend with their family."

An airport spokesman said: "We are pleased that we have been able to work with Unite to find a resolution to this dispute."