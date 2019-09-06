Image copyright Hertfordshire Constabulary Image caption Luke O'Connell was found with stab wounds in the early hours of Saturday

Two more men have been charged with murder after a man died from stab wounds following a three-car crash.

Luke O'Connell, 27, was found just before 03:00 BST on Saturday in Gammons Lane, Watford, and died in hospital.

Shahnavaz Azad, 27, and Mohammed Haroon Azad, 21, both of Nicholas Close, Watford, will appear before magistrates in Hatfield.

Another two men, Aamir Mustafa, 22, and Hamza Shah, 19, also from Watford, have already been charged with murder.

Mr Mustafa, of St George's Road and Mr Shah, 19, of Hagden Lane, appeared at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday and were remanded in custody ahead of a hearing in December.