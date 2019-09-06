Image copyright Family CCTV Image caption A man sought by police over the attack was captured on the family's CCTV

A man posing as a delivery driver who attacked three people during a house robbery is being sought by police.

He called at the property in Luton with a parcel then launched a "shocking" attack when the front door was opened, Bedfordshire Police said.

A 61-year-old woman is in a critical condition in hospital, while her daughter, 26, was seriously hurt.

The force has identified a suspect but said it believed he has fled the country.

Det Insp Natalie Fletcher said: "The level of violence displayed during this incident was truly shocking."

The attack at a home on Montrose Avenue happened at about 10:30 BST on Monday.

Police said the man made off with a satellite TV decoder, a Nintendo Wii console and another games console.

The owner of the house, who did not want to be identified, said his teenage daughter answered the door and sustained a fractured jaw when she was attacked.

He said: "I cannot put in to words what I am feeling over the attack on my family but it is probably anger.

"I am also fearful that this kind of attack can happen in the morning when we had CCTV and security all clearly labelled. It could happen to anyone."

Police said they were working with several European agencies and other forces to locate the man.