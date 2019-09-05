Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption William Taylor's body was discovered eight months after he was reported missing

The estranged wife of a millionaire farmer fantasised about killing him in explicit messages sent to her lover, a court heard.

The body of William Taylor, 69, was found in a river near Hitchin, Hertfordshire, in February, eight months after he was reported missing.

Angela Taylor, 53, and her partner Paul Cannon, 54, shared "a venomous hatred" for Mr Taylor, prosecutors said.

The pair and Gwyn Griffiths, a colleague of Mr Cannon, deny murder.

All three have also pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to murder between 12 February and 5 June 2018.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Mr Taylor was reported missing by his lodger

Mr Taylor, known as Bill, disappeared from Harkness Hall in Gosmore, and was reported missing on 4 June. His body was found in the River Hiz on 13 February.

Mrs Taylor and Mr Cannon, of Pirton Road, Hitchin, sent each other graphic messages about "the best way" to kill the farmer and hurt his family from a previous marriage, St Albans Crown Court heard.

Messages read to the court included references to pickaxes, chainsaws and barbed wire.

Various scenarios were discussed in the messages and Mrs Taylor described them as "a turn on".

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Police officers were pictured searching a farm belonging to Mrs Taylor

Prosecutors allege Mr Cannon asked his colleague, 60-year-old Mr Griffiths, of Lucy Avenue, Folkestone, to find a hitman.

In one message to Mrs Taylor, Mr Cannon said: "We need to get together and sort out a plan. We have got to get him out of picture very soon darling."

Prosecutor John Price QC said: "It will become apparent that he and she shared and encouraged in each other in a venomous hatred for William Taylor. They loathed him."

The pair are also accused of setting fire to the farmer's Land Rover in May 2018, which they deny.

The court heard Mrs Taylor sent a message to Mr Cannon around the time the vehicle was torched, reading: "Darling you light my fire. Xxxx."

Mr Cannon told police officers when questioned: "Messages between Angela and me related to no more than fantasy and banter of an extreme nature."

Mrs Taylor said she sent the messages "out of frustration" as Mr Taylor was "getting on her nerves".

The trial continues.