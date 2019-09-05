Image copyright Hertfordshire Constabulary Image caption Luke O'Connell was found with stab wounds in the early hours of Saturday

Two more arrests have been made in connection with the death of a man who died from stab wounds following a three-car crash.

Luke O'Connell, 27, was found just before 03:00 BST on Saturday in Gammons Lane, Watford.

Two men, aged 21 and 27, both from Watford, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday.

Another two men, Aamir Mustafa, 22, and Hamza Shah, 19, also from Watford, have already been charged with murder.

Mr Mustafa, of St George's Road and Mr Shah, 19, of Hagden Lane, appeared at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday and have been remanded in custody ahead of their next hearing on December.