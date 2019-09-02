Image copyright Savage family Image caption Kenneth Savage suffered bruising to his face and arms while at Mulberry Court

A care home at the centre of abuse allegations has been told it is getting better but still requires improvement.

Mulberry Court in Luton was put into special measures in July 2018 after inspectors found it to be inadequate.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said "significant improvements" had been made and the home promoted good quality of life but still had more work to do.

Operator Runwood Homes said it was pleased with the progress and the service remained a priority.

Failures came to light after the wife of an 87-year-old man complained about the treatment he had received there.

Paramedics who saw Kenneth Savage the day before he died noted he was "covered in bruises around the face".

A Luton Borough Council inquiry confirmed he had faced abuse at the home, which specialises in care for people with dementia, physical disabilities and sensory impairments.

The families of other residents also came forward to complain about its levels of care.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mulberry Court was providing accommodation for 47 people aged over 65 at the time of the latest inspection

Following another 'inadequate' rating in March, operator Runwood Homes said it had "failed in terms of dignity within that particular service" but had a "robust action plan" for improvements.

The latest CQC report, which followed an inspection in July, said staff training and support had improved and that people there were now safe.

It highlighted how its residents were supported to have more choice and control of their lives but said more could be done to create a dementia-friendly environment.

It said the way people were treated had improved, adding: "We saw staff being kind to people and treating them as individuals. However, there were still other times when staff did not always respond to people in a thoughtful and respectful way."

A spokesman for Runwood Homes said: "The whole team at Mulberry Court have worked very hard and the feedback from those who share our home there is incredibly positive."