Luke O'Connell's family said they were devastated by his death

A teenager has been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed during a fight after a three-car crash.

Luke O'Connell, 27, was found with stab wounds just before 03:00 BST on Saturday in Gammons Lane, Watford.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. A second man was found nearby with a stab wound to his arm.

Hamza Shah, 19, of Hagden Lane, Watford will appear before Hatfield Remand Court later. Hertfordshire Police is still questioning a 22-year-old man.

The family of Mr O'Connell, from Watford, said he "had his whole life ahead of him" and they were "absolutely devastated" by his death.