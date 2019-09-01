Man stabbed to death in fight after Watford car crash named
A 27-year-old man has been named as the victim of a fatal stabbing during a fight after a three-car crash.
Luke O'Connell was found with stab wounds just before 03:00 BST on Saturday in Gammons Lane, Watford.
He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. A second man was found nearby with a serious stab wound to his arm.
A man, aged 19 from Watford, has been arrested on suspicion of murder, Hertfordshire police said.
Officers said the two stabbings were linked.
The family of Mr O'Connell, from Watford, said he "had his whole life ahead of him" and they were "absolutely devastated" by his death.
The injured man was found in St George's Road and taken to hospital for treatment.
The three cars - a grey Volkswagen Golf, a blue Vauxhall Corsa and a black Vauxhall Astra - were all badly damaged in the crash.
Police have asked witnesses or those with dashcam footage of the vehicles in the hours before the crash to contact them.