Image copyright Crown copyright and database rights 2019 Image caption New wards are scheduled to come into effect at the 2022 council elections, replacing the current ones (pictured)

Residents are being asked for help to re-draw council ward boundaries in St Albans.

The Local Government Boundary Commission for England (LGBCE) wants people to tell them which communities should be part of the same wards in St Albans City & District Council.

It has also announced the city should have 57 councillors in future, instead of the current 58.

A Commission spokesman said it wants "electoral equality for voters".

'Community identities'

The independent LGBCE is responsible for reviewing local authority electoral arrangements, defining boundaries for local elections and the number of councillors to be elected, as well as conducting reviews of councils' external boundaries and structures.

It aims to deliver electoral equality, so that each councillor represents roughly the same number of voters, and ensure that new council wards reflect, as far as possible, the interests and identities of communities across the city.

LGBCE chairman, Prof Colin Mellors, said: "As we develop the recommendations, we will take into account local community identities as well as ensuring electoral equality for voters.

"If you have a view about which communities or neighbourhoods should be part of the same council ward, then we want to hear from you.

"And if you think a road, river or railway makes for a strong boundary between communities in your part of St Albans, then this consultation is for you."

Residents have until 4 November to have their say. New wards are scheduled to come into effect at the 2022 council elections.