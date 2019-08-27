Dead woman named as former local councillor Louise Lotz
A woman who died after being found with head injuries outside her home has been named as a former councillor.
Marietta Louise Lotz, known as Louise, 64, was found collapsed in Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City, at about 20:00 BST on Saturday.
Debby Foxwell, 40, also of Fordwich Road, appeared before magistrates charged with murder and aggravated burglary.
She is due before St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday.
A 36-year-old man has been released without charge.
Ms Lotz, was a former Liberal Democrat councillor on Welwyn Hatfield Council, who later joined the Green Party.
A spokesman for the Welwyn Hatfield Liberal Democrats said they were "shocked and saddened" by her death, and that she had "worked tirelessly for her community" during her time as a councillor.