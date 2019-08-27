Image copyright Hertfordshire Constabulary Image caption Marietta 'Louise' Lotz was found with head injuries outside her home on Saturday

A woman who died after being found with head injuries outside her home has been named as a former councillor.

Marietta Louise Lotz, known as Louise, 64, was found collapsed in Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City, at about 20:00 BST on Saturday.

Debby Foxwell, 40, also of Fordwich Road, appeared before magistrates charged with murder and aggravated burglary.

She is due before St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday.

A 36-year-old man has been released without charge.

Ms Lotz, was a former Liberal Democrat councillor on Welwyn Hatfield Council, who later joined the Green Party.

A spokesman for the Welwyn Hatfield Liberal Democrats said they were "shocked and saddened" by her death, and that she had "worked tirelessly for her community" during her time as a councillor.