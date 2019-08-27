Image copyright Hansons Auctioneers Image caption The seal ring is thought to date to 1350

A 14th Century gold ring found by metal detectorist in his garage, nearly 40 years after he first discovered it, has failed to sell at auction.

Tom Clark, 81, discovered it between 1979 and 1982 but had not realised its significance until finding it among items from his late mother's home.

The seal ring has an engraving of the god Mars holding a spear and went up for auction on Tuesday.

It was expected to fetch up to £10,000 but did not meet its reserve.

Mr Clark, a retired leather craftsman, found the ring in a tin at his home in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, after he had "completely forgotten about it".