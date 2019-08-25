Image copyright Google Image caption The crime took place in Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City

Two people have been arrested after a woman died in an attack at her home, police said.

Police were called to a disturbance at an address in Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City, at 08:00 BST on Saturday.

The occupant, a woman in her 60s, had suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Hertfordshire police said a 36-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, both from Welwyn Garden City, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

"The incident is being treated as isolated and involving people known to each other," a police spokesman said.