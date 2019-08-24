Shipton Hill stabbing

Jordan Burgess, father of two aged 25, of Loversdale, MK - about 5 minutes away from 'stab' site

Heard of a stabbing which he thinks happened on Friday morning

In footpath running between Shipton Hill and Bishopstone, MK

Saw police cars, forensic tents, sniffer dogs and the air ambulance

Spoke to someone who lives in Shipton Hill who said paramedics had been working to resuscitate someone but they thought they had died.

Mr Burgess, who has lived in the area for 20 years, said: "It's a residential area and this kind of thing is very rare.

"If someone is carrying a knife around the streets that's worrying."