Image copyright sbna Image caption Edel Carroll's inquest was held at Amptill Coroners Court

An anti-fascist campaigner, who was regularly trolled by far right activists, died after a "cry for help".

Edel 'Lola' Carroll, was found at her Luton home on 12 July 2018 after taking a fatal dose of prescription drugs, an inquest heard.

In a note she claimed Bedford and Kent police forces and her local mental health team had caused her death.

A coroner concluded Ms Carroll did not mean to take her own life and died from excessive ingestion of multiple drugs.

Bedfordshire Coroner's Court heard how the former Luton Airport worker was living in fear after receiving death and rape threats.

Ms Carroll had been given six Osman warnings - which are issued by police to a potential victim that they are at risk of murder, the inquest heard.

In a three-page note, the 47-year-old wrote: "Got into opposing racists like Tommy Robinson and the EDL and this got me battered."

She claimed that Kent and Bedfordshire police and "woeful service" from the East London Foundation Trust, that runs mental health services in Luton, had driven her to taking her life.

She wrote: "You have never ever listened to desperate people."

Ms Carroll was on bail for public disorder at a protest in Dover at the time of her death and was due to appear at Luton Magistrates for assaulting a constable.

The court heard she had suffered from depression and anxiety for 12 years and had been the victim of a "brutal attack" by the EDL in 2015.

Bedford Senior Coroner Emma Whitting said evidence suggested there was no intention by Ms Carroll to kill herself.

Ms Whitting said: "She was clearly a brave and determined woman who stood up for what she believed in.

"Fighting against racism and any kind of hate is the bedrock of a peaceful and civilised society and her passing is undoubtedly a loss for us all."