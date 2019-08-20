Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The red routes are marked with double red lines and forbid motorists from parking or waiting on roads

Thousands of motorists have been fined since red routes were introduced less than a year ago in Luton.

The routes, which are marked with double red lines, forbid motorists from parking or waiting on certain roads.

A total of 4,800 penalty charge notices have been issued with 2,544 of those being paid so far, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The scheme was piloted on Airport Way in November before being rolled out to other areas in January.

New Bedford Road, Dunstable Road, Gordon Street and Wellington Street are covered by red routes.

More than 100 business owners and customers in Wellington Street have signed a petition objecting to the road becoming a red route as they were concerned about the impact on trade.

'Really effective'

At a Luton Borough Council executive committee meeting, councillor Jacqui Burnett said: "It would be interesting to hear what the petition is about, what's concerning the businesses, because the flow is better.

"I have heard no negative stuff from people walking down Wellington Street, which is what I was getting before."

Councillor Andy Malcolm called the scheme "really effective" and said the authority should "think further about some of the other locations" it could be introduced.

Areas mentioned for future red routes were Mill Street, Bury Park, Leagrave Road and areas surrounding Airport Way.

The committee agreed to extend the pilot period until March 2020 before deciding whether the red routes would become permanent.