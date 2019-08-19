Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Kamil Biecke, 34, a former goalkeeper, was last seen in the early hours of 8 December in Luton

Police investigating the disappearance of a former professional goalkeeper have appealed for an "unknown man" to get back in touch with them.

Kamil Biecke, 34, from Luton, was last seen in the town in December.

Bedfordshire Police said it had "received information from an anonymous source" after previous appeals.

"In order for us to follow up this lead, we are appealing for that person to make direct contact with us again," Det Ch Insp Mike Branston said.

"If you fear risk of retribution for coming forward, we have mechanisms in place to protect you.

"It is simply not acceptable that we leave Kamil's loved ones without the answers they need, and anyone who may be responsible for his disappearance to continue walking the streets."

'In trouble'

Detectives said Mr Biecke, who last played for Polish side Baltuyk Gdynia in 2013, moved to the UK in 2016 where it is believed he fell into a "heavy gambling lifestyle" and may have ended up "in trouble".

He was last seen at 01:30 GMT on 8 December 2018, on Maple Road at the junction with Shaftesbury Road.

The investigating team have carried out numerous enquiries but have been "unable to locate Kamil, or any signs that he is alive", the force said.

It said it has also done everything within its power to "substantiate the information" provided by the anonymous source.

"We appeal for this caller - or anyone else with any information which could help us - to come forward. Your assistance is vital to locating Kamil, dead or alive," Det Ch Insp Branston said.

"We can ensure your involvement will be treated with sensitivity and your safety will be of paramount importance."

Anyone who has any information at all about Mr Biecke's disappearance is urged to report it as soon as possible.