Image copyright Google Image caption Hedley Robinson and his wife were attacked at their home on 24 March

A man who killed his father and tried to murder his mother has been detained indefinitely.

Gary Robinson, 46, attacked his parents at their Buckinghamshire home on 24 March. His father died three weeks later.

He denied murdering Hedley Robinson, 86, but admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

Robinson, of Newport Pagnell, also pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of his mother Margarete Robinson, 80.

The Old Bailey heard Robinson had been behaving bizarrely at home two days before the attack and was taken to hospital.

While there, he kicked an emergency worker and was racially abusive to hospital staff.

He attacked his parents with a knife after he had been released from police custody, the court was told.

'Nasty offences'

It was heard psychiatrists agreed Robinson, of Chicheley Street, who had suffered mental health problems since 2016, was suffering from schizoaffective disorder.

Mr Justice Andrew Edis handed him a hospital order without a time limit.

The judge said: "Your father was suffering from dementia, your mother was becoming understandably very concerned about your behaviour but she did not feel at risk until you took a knife in the house and attacked both of them.

"From what you said soon afterwards, so far as it made sense, you clearly intended to kill both of them.

"And, as is apparent, you succeeded in the case of your father and you have no doubt left your mother in a desperately pitiful position."

Robinson also pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and three charges of racially aggravated harassment on 22 March.

The judge said they were "serious, nasty offences of their kind".