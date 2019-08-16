Beds, Herts & Bucks

Letchworth: Fire crews tackle blaze at commercial building

  • 16 August 2019
An aerial ladder platform was also used to fight the fire Image copyright South Beds News Agency
Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a commercial property in Letchworth Garden City.

Seven fire crews attended the blaze in Dunhams Lane and an aerial ladder platform was also used.

The alarm was raised shortly before 10:50 BST and crews used breathing apparatus, two jets and a hose reel to tackle the fire.

Hertfordshire Fire Service crews have been at the site damping down. There are no reports of any injuries.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency
Image caption Seven fire crews attended the fire in Dunhams Lane

