Letchworth: Fire crews tackle blaze at commercial building
- 16 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a commercial property in Letchworth Garden City.
Seven fire crews attended the blaze in Dunhams Lane and an aerial ladder platform was also used.
The alarm was raised shortly before 10:50 BST and crews used breathing apparatus, two jets and a hose reel to tackle the fire.
Hertfordshire Fire Service crews have been at the site damping down. There are no reports of any injuries.