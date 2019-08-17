Image caption #ComeHomeLeah banners are on display around the festival site

A festival is taking place to raise awareness of a woman who has been missing for six months.

Leah Croucher disappeared while walking to work in Milton Keynes on 15 February.

A two-day music festival is taking place at Furzton Lake in the town to coincide with Leah's 20th birthday earlier this week.

One of the festival's organisers, Luke Coates, said the aim of the event was "to raise awareness and hope".

Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the charity Missing People which is supporting Leah's family.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency/BBC Image caption A £5,000 reward has been offered for information about Ms Croucher's disappearance

Leah's sister, Jade Croucher, said: "It means everything to us that after all of this time people are still trying to help raise awareness and keep Leah fresh in everybody's mind.

"Until we know Leah is safe or until Leah is home we have to keep pushing forward with raising awareness.

"Our hope is somebody does know some information and they just haven't come forward yet."

Miss Croucher said the festival was giving her family "something to look forward to" at a difficult time.

Organiser Luke Coates said: "Leah's sister Jade told me that as the weeks go by people stop sharing things about Leah.

"This event is trying to get everyone together to raise awareness and hope."

Image caption A number of DJs will be playing at the festival on Saturday and a family event will take place on Sunday

Leah was last seen by her parents at their home in Quantock Crescent at 22:00 GMT on 14 February.

Earlier in the evening she told them she was meeting a friend, but police said that was not the case and have appealed for information on where she was between 18:00 and 19:15.

CCTV showed her walking down Buzzacott Lane in Furzton, believed to be in the direction of her work, at about 08:15 the next day.

Three people reported possible sightings near Furzton Lake between 09:30 and 11:15.

All three described her as being on her phone and two said they saw a female who was visibly angry, upset and crying.

Despite extensive searches, poster and media appeals there have been no confirmed sightings and no leads.