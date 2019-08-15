Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Cameron Hill died in hospital of his injuries

Two more people have been charged with the murder of a man found stabbed at a block of flats.

Cameron Hill, 23, from North Mymms, Hertfordshire, was stabbed in St Peters Close in Hatfield on 10 June.

Nickell Moore, 23, of Between Streets, Cobham and Najiib Hasan, 22, of Queen Adelaide Road, London have been charged with murder.

Four other people, including a 16-year-old boy, have already been charged with murdering Mr Hill.

Hertfordshire Police is still appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact officers.

Flowers and tributes were left at St Peters Close

Christy Bishop, 37, of St Peters Close, Hatfield, Nicholas Pitts, 38, of Stockbreach Road, Hatfield, Arnold Masumbundu, 18, of Lyme Farm Road, London, and a 16-year-old boy from Hatfield are due to stand trial charged with murder in January.

A 51-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman from Hatfield were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and released under investigation while inquiries continue.

A 48-year-old man from Bristol, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released with no further action.