Image copyright RAC Image caption Aquaplaning is caused when cars lose traction on wet roads - leaving drivers unable to steer or brake

A coroner has highlighted concerns over road inspections after two women died in a crash caused by standing water.

Susan Henderson, 36, and Margaret Shaw, 53, died from multiple injuries on the A5 near Milton Keynes in August 2018.

An inquest found water accumulated "due to blocked gullies" which had not been found on routine checks.

In a report to "prevent future deaths", Coroner Tom Osbourne pointed to failings but Highways England said it was "satisfied" its methods were sound.

Ms Henderson lost control of her car at Little Brickhill, veered into the opposite lane and hit Ms Shaw's car, the inquest earlier this year found.

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A5 near Little Brickhill in August 2018

Milton Keynes Coroner's Court heard rain had failed to drain away due to a build-up of "detritus" on a gutter cover at the roadside.

An inspection of the road had taken place four days before the crash, but the blockage had not been identified.

The coroner concluded "standing water had accumulated due to blocked gullies on the side of the road that had not previously been identified on routine inspection".

'At speed'

A spokesman for Highways England told the inquest checks were carried out weekly involving a driver and a "spotter" looking for hazards.

In his post-inquest report, Mr Osborne said "the process for inspection should be reviewed".

"During the course of the evidence I heard how the roads are examined and monitored on a regular basis but that such inspections are conducted at speed," he said.

"In my opinion, action should be taken to prevent future deaths."

A Highways England spokesman said it had carefully considered the coroner's report and reviewed its methods including "the travelling speed when we carry out inspections in a vehicle".

"We are satisfied our road inspection processes are appropriate to pick up on defects," he said.

"We have written to all our inspectors to highlight the importance of inspecting recessed gullies, particularly on roads like the A5."