Image copyright Google Image caption The collision happened at the junction of Graveley Lane with the High Street in the village near Stevenage

A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a jeep.

The two vehicles collided at the B197 junction with Graveley Lane, near Graveley in Hertfordshire at about 06:50 BST, police say.

The victim, a man in his 60s, sustained serious injuries which proved fatal.

The road remains closed between Church Lane and Lannock Hill while the incident is investigated and Hertfordshire Police have called for witnesses to come forward.

Sgt Martin Kemp said: "We are working to understand what happened and we would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision.

"If you were in the area at the time and have a dashcam fitted please review it and contact us with any relevant footage."