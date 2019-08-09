'Juggernaut' CCTV mocked on social media

Image copyright Herts Police Image caption Police said the man pictured was "wearing quite distinctive clothing and headwear"

An image of a "distinctively" dressed man issued by police has been mocked on social media and compared to Juggernaut from the X-Men.

The man in stripy trousers and bulky headwear has also been likened to the Marshmallow Man from Ghostbusters.

More than 100 people have commented on the image on Facebook and poked fun at the man's unusual attire.

Hertfordshire Police released the CCTV in relation to a robbery at an Esso garage in Watford last month.

The force said the man was "wearing quite distinctive clothing and headwear".

One person asked: "Is he wearing his entire wardrobe! Must have slowed him down a tad."

Some social media posters compared the man in the image to Juggernaut from X-Men

A number of people posted comments relating to a scene in Friends in which Joey wears Chandler's entire wardrobe after a petty argument.

"Could I be wearing any more clothes?" A number of people wrote, referencing a line from the show.

"A one handed man in body armour wearing his pjs shouldn't be hard to find," said another, while others posted images of the Ghostbusters character and X-men's Juggernaut.

Another said it was a job for the fashion police rather than Hertfordshire Constabulary.

Others thought he looked like the giant Marshmallow Man from Ghostbusters

The force said a staff member was threatened at the garage on St Albans Road in the early hours of Sunday 14 July.

He was not injured but was "shaken" by the ordeal.

Police said they would like to identify the man as part of their inquiries.