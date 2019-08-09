Beds, Herts & Bucks

Dunstable murder: Two people arrested after woman's body found

  • 9 August 2019
A cordon round the property.
Image caption Forensics officers have been at the scene

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found inside a home.

Police were called out after reports of concern for a person's welfare and found her body at a property in High Street South, Dunstable at 02:30 BST.

A cordon was put around the property and forensics officers have been investigating.

A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder and were taken into custody by Bedfordshire Police.
Image caption A small cordon was put in place around the property

Anyone with information is asked to contact the inquiry team.

