A teenager who gave first aid to people hurt after a crash at a car cruise event heard "screams" when her friends were hit by two cars, she said.

Leila Darby, 16, has regularly attended weekly car meets in Stevenage and said it was a "community".

Eighteen people were injured at the event on Monkswood Way on 18 July.

Hertfordshire Police said one man remained in hospital in a stable condition, and no arrests had been made.

Leila, who was trained in first aid as an Army cadet, said as soon as she heard the screams "my professionalism kicked and I gave all the help I could".

That included tending people who were bleeding, keeping people still and making sure water was handed out.

"I had a lot of adrenalin going and I just wanted to help as many people as possible," she said.

"If I didn't have first aid training I would not have known what to do."

Police said the investigation was continuing, with "multiple witness statements still being taken".

The force said "extra resources" had been brought in to assist them.

Both drivers of the two cars which collided have been "interviewed as part of the ongoing investigation".

Video footage shows two cars colliding at a junction and then one strikes people standing at the roadside while the other hits spectators in the central reservation.

Cruise-Herts planned the event, at which enthusiasts gathered to look at modified cars.

Organiser Rix Sidhu said in a statement on Facebook that they would not be organising any more such events.

Leila said she has been left at a loss since the meetings stopped, as it was always been "a community, just one big happy family".

"We always respected each other, we are not boy racers - we are car enthusiasts," she added.