Image copyright South Beds News Agency

A teenager's hand was chopped off in a "savage" knife attack as he attempted to protect himself, a jury heard.

Tyler Stevens, 19, curled up on a grass verge as he was struck by the blade in Abbots Langley, Hertfordshire at about 21:00 GMT on 10 February.

21-year-old Che Ambe, from Watford, denies a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

St Albans Crown Court heard the victim was also in possession of a knife at the time of the attack.

But despite efforts by surgeons, Mr Stevens' hand could not be reattached.

Image copyright Geograph / David Howard

Prosecutor Simon Wilshire said the victim was struck six or seven times with a machete or large knife on Long Elms in the village, near Watford

The jury heard he had been walking back from a supermarket with a friend when Che Ambe approached them on a moped.

All three knew each other and did not get on, the court was told.

When they saw Mr Ambe, the pair ran. The friend escaped, but Mr Stevens, then 18, slipped on a grass verge.

"The attack was as brief as it was savage - one [blow with the knife] completely severed Tyler Steven's left hand," said Mr Wilshire.

The victim reached his friend's house and called the emergency services.

Knife found

Tyler Stevens told officers that a knife recovered from the scene must have fallen from the waistband of his trousers as he ran.

Che Ambe was later seen on a moped and was arrested after the police deployed a stinger to puncture its tyres.

Mr Ambe, of Caractacus Cottage View in Watford, initially said he was not present during the attack, but in a defence statement, jurors were told he now claims he was acting in self-defence after Mr Stevens produced a knife and waved it at him.

The trial continues.