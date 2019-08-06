Image copyright Cutland family Image caption Alana Cutland was studying natural sciences at Robinson College in Cambridge

The body of a Cambridge University student who fell from a light aircraft in Madagascar has been found.

Alana Cutland, 19, from Milton Keynes in Buckinghamshire, fell from the plane on 25 July.

Local police chief Sinola Nomenjahary confirmed Ms Cutland's body had been found in a rural area on Tuesday.

Ms Cutland was studying natural sciences at Robinson College and was on an internship on the African island at the time of her death.

Earlier this week Colonel D'y La Paix Ralaivaonary said Ms Cutland had been frustrated and "disappointed" with her research project.

Image copyright Cutland family Image caption Ms Cutland was on an internship in Madagascar when she died

He said within days of arriving she had seemed to conclude that the project would not be a success.

Ms Cutland had contacted her supervisor on her second day in Madagascar and at least twice more after that, the colonel said.

Police previously said Ms Cutland fell to her death after opening a plane door, but the reason why she did so remains unclear.

They ruled out a possible adverse reaction to anti-malaria medication she was taking, but have since said the theory is "still on the table".