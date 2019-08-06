Image copyright East of England Ambulance Service Image caption The "abusive message" was left for staff working for the East of England Ambulance Service

An "abusive" message branding a paramedic a "blind idiot" has been condemned by ambulance chiefs.

The note, written in capital letters, was left on a rapid response vehicle's windscreen outside an emergency in Luton on Monday.

Its author warned "don't ever park in front of my driveway" and laid into the first responder for stopping in front of a dropped kerb.

The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAS) said it was "inappropriate".

It received dozens of supportive comments when it posted an image of the message on its Facebook Page.

Vicki Tew, from Dunstable, said: "Let's hope they don't have an emergency where they might need to have an ambulance parked for them outside."

"It's such a ridiculous thing for someone to have done, I have friends who are paramedics and they all do a grand job."

Alice Carroll said: "If an ambulance wanted to block my front door I wouldn't moan!"

The EEAS said it had not contacted police and was not planning to.

But it urged people to consider whether "your parking space [was] really more important than a neighbour's life".