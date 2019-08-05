Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Joy Morgan was a student midwife at the University of Hertfordshire

A married father has been found guilty murdering a student midwife who went to his church.

Shohfah-El Israel, 40, was convicted by a jury at Reading Crown Court of killing 20-year-old Joy Morgan.

Ms Morgan, a midwifery student from Hatfield in Hertfordshire, was last seen on 26 December at a church event in Ilford and was reported missing on 7 February.

Ms Morgan's body has never been found despite extensive police searches.

Israel is due to be sentenced later.

The court heard Israel had spent time alone with Ms Morgan in December, breaching church rules which banned women from being with men other than their husbands.

A signal from Ms Morgan's mobile phone was detected in Shohfah-El Israel's car on 28 December

He initially told police he had dropped off Ms Morgan at her student accommodation in Hatfield after the church event, but later admitted she had spent two nights at his flat in Cricklewood in north-west London.

A signal from Ms Morgan's phone, which has never been found, was detected in Israel's car in the Stevenage area on 28 December.

He was "most likely looking for somewhere to dispose of the body", prosecutors told the jury.

The keys to her accommodation were discovered in the footwell of his car after his arrest in February.

Israel, who denied having sex with Ms Morgan, had sent her messages in March 2018 calling her "an amazing princess" and "a treasure that cannot be measured".

The jury was not told Israel had allegedly had flirtatious exchanges with other church members before and after the student midwife's disappearance, using lines from chat-up manuals.