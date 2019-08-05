Image copyright Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Image caption The blaze was in the roof area of the three-storey pub and restaurant

Staff have been left "absolutely devastated" after a fire "destroyed" a pub.

About 40 firefighters tackled a blaze at The Village Gate in Wendover, Buckinghamshire at about 03:30 BST.

The pub's Facebook page said: "Unfortunately a fire has destroyed the pub...We are all absolutely devastated."

Buckinghamshire Fire Service is investigating the cause and the pub is closed "until further notice".

Image caption Crews from Aylesbury, High Wycombe, Bletchley, Gerrards Cross, Tring, Wheatley and Maidenhead helped put out the fire

The service said everyone was accounted for and also thanked local people and businesses for their "support and understanding" while they brought the blaze under control.