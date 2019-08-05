Buckinghamshire pub fire: Staff at The Village Gate, Wendover 'devastated'
Staff have been left "absolutely devastated" after a fire "destroyed" a pub.
About 40 firefighters tackled a blaze at The Village Gate in Wendover, Buckinghamshire at about 03:30 BST.
The pub's Facebook page said: "Unfortunately a fire has destroyed the pub...We are all absolutely devastated."
Buckinghamshire Fire Service is investigating the cause and the pub is closed "until further notice".
The service said everyone was accounted for and also thanked local people and businesses for their "support and understanding" while they brought the blaze under control.