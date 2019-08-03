Giant tortoise in 'world's slowest police chase'

Image copyright Hertfordshire Constabulary Image caption PC Munn found the reptile three miles from home and being held by a woman to stop it wandering off again

A giant tortoise has been reunited with his owner after the "world's slowest police chase".

Herbert managed to escape from his home and stroll for three miles before being found by a member of the public in Bovingdon.

Hertfordshire Police said he was "spotted plodding across the road and rescued by the plod".

PC Munn, from the force, said it was the first time in 18 years he had dealt with a "tortoise, giant or not".

When the officer arrived he found the huge animal was "being held by a lady to stop it wandering off again".

"It initially had a tracker fitted to its back, but that had been ripped off during its adventure," added Mr Munn.

Herbert was taken to Hemel Hempstead police station and looked after by an officer licensed to care for exotic animals.

The force said the owner was quickly found after it posted about his exploits on social media.