Image copyright Family photo Image caption Christine Ford, 71, was pronounced dead at a property in High Street, Flamstead

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman in a Hertfordshire village.

The body of Christine Ford, 71, was found inside an almshouse in Flamstead near Hemel Hempstead, on 27 July.

Brian Coote, 64, of High Street, Flamstead, has been charged with murder and will appear at Hatfield Remand Court on Saturday.

A vigil was held earlier this week in memory of Mrs Ford, who was known in the area for tending the church garden.