Image copyright Hertfordshire Constabulary Image caption Esam Ayad was shot at an address in Ogard Road, Hoddesdon

Three men and a teenager have been charged with murder after a man was shot in the face.

Esam Ayad, 26, from Harlow in Essex, was seriously injured in an attack in Ogard Road, Hoddesdon, at about 21:25 GMT on 4 December 2018.

The father of two young children later died in hospital.

The four appeared before St Albans' Magistrates Court on Thursday and were remanded in custody to appear before St Albans Crown Court on 28 October.