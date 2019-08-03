Image copyright FACES Image caption Brodie and Aidan are among the children fed by the scheme

A cafe set up to feed hungry children during the summer holidays has expanded to feed their parents as well.

Bedford-based charity Faces (Family and Children's Early-help Services) expects its LunchBox scheme to serve more than 1,000 lunches, 300 more than last year.

Families who have used it have described it as a "godsend".

"We want it to feel like you are coming to a cafe; there is no stigma and no judgement here," said Wendie Harvey, the charity's chief executive.

Image caption The food served includes sandwiches, snacks, fruit and a drink and is available from 12:00 to 13:30 BST each day

The project's costs of about £3,000 have been met through donations and fundraising, and it runs until 30 August, five days a week.

Most of the food is bought, with some coming from supermarkets donating surplus stock.

'One less worry'

It started last year and had expanded as word got round and demand had increased, Mrs Harvey said.

She said some families found it hard to seek help as it could be be seen as humiliating.

"You don't have to be on benefits to be struggling," she said.

"If you feel like you need feeding, just come through the door - it is not means-tested."

Katie, a mother from Bedford, said: "I feel less stressed knowing that my kids will have something decent to eat each day.

"It takes a weight off my mind."

One parent, who did not want to be named, said: "I don't have much money so it means it is one less thing to worry about in the holidays."

One described it as a "godsend", and another said: "Bringing the children here for lunch has helped me to budget better for our evening meals."