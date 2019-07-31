Image copyright Cutland family Image caption Alana Cutland was studying Natural Sciences at Robinson College in Cambridge

Tributes have been paid to a Cambridge University student who died in Madagascar while on an internship.

Alana Cutland, 19, from Milton Keynes in Buckinghamshire, died earlier this month, the Foreign Office has confirmed.

Her family paid tribute to their "wonderful daughter" and said they were heartbroken at the death of "a bright, independent young woman".

Ms Cutland was studying Natural Sciences at Robinson College.

In a statement, her family said she was a talented dancer with a sense of adventure "who lit up every room she walked in to, and made people smile just by being there".

They added: "She was always so kind and supportive to her family and friends, which resulted in her having a very special connection with a wide network of people from all walks of her life, who we know will miss her dearly.

"She was particularly excited to be embarking on the next stage of her education, on an internship in Madagascar complementing her studies in Natural Sciences."

Image copyright Cutland family Image caption Alana Cutland was on an internship in Madagascar when she died

Madagascar is an island off the south-east coast of Africa, famed for its unique wildlife.

Dr David Woodman, from Robinson College, said they were "deeply shocked by the news of Alana's death".

He added: "In her two years here, she made a huge contribution to many different aspects of life in the college - she will be sorely missed by us all.

"The college extends its sincerest condolences to Alana's family at this extremely difficult time."