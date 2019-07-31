Image copyright Magpas Image caption Police, fire and ambulance services all attended the crash

Four people are still in hospital nearly two weeks after a "car cruise" crash in which vehicles ploughed into spectators.

Eighteen were injured following the two-car collision on Monkswood Way, Stevenage, on 18 July.

Hertfordshire Police said those in hospital were in a serious but stable condition.

The force said the investigation was continuing, with "multiple witness statements still being taken".

Last week, police said "extra resources" had been brought in to assist them.

Both drivers have been "interviewed as part of the ongoing investigation" but no arrests have been made.

Video footage shows one car passing another before the two collide, and one strikes people standing at the roadside while the other hits spectators in the central reservation.

Police have asked witnesses to send footage of the crash to detectives.

Cruise-Herts planned the event, at which people were due to gather to look at modified cars.

Organiser Rix Sidhu said he had been organising similar meets for 17 years and the latest was held to raise money for charity.

In a statement on Facebook he said they would not be organising any more such events.