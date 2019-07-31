Image caption Police were called to Ramsons Avenue in the Conniburrow area of Milton Keynes on Sunday morning

A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in the street.

Ayanleh Warsama Hosh, 41, from Bletchley, was attacked in Ramsons Avenue in Milton Keynes at about 11:00 BST on Sunday and died later.

Andrew Kiernan, 34, of Watling Street, Bletchley, has been charged with murder, possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis.

He was remanded in custody at the hearing at St Albans Crown Court.

The defendant has yet to enter a plea.

He is next due in court in October with a provisional trial date set for January.