Flamstead murder inquiry: Vigil held at church for Christine Ford
A vigil is being held in memory of a 71-year-old woman who was killed in a village where she was known for tending the church garden.
Christine Ford was pronounced dead at an almshouse in High Street, Flamstead, Hertfordshire, on Saturday evening.
Officers continue to hold a 64-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murdering Mrs Ford.
Locals will be able to remember her by laying flowers and lighting candles at St Leonard's church on Tuesday evening.
The vicar, Reverend Tom Sander, will be present for villagers to talk to.
Scenes of crime officers continued to search the almshouse in an attempt to piece together the events that led to Mrs Ford's death.
Former hairdresser and carer Mrs Ford, who had been reported missing by her family earlier in the day, had multiple injuries.
Hertfordshire Police issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of a car - a Toyota RAV 4.
The row of four almshouses remained cordoned off as police carried out an examination of the end property, near Mrs Ford's home.
Villagers said she was a regular at the church and often tended its gardens, paying special attention to the peach roses growing outside the entrance.
Mrs Ford had lived in the village for about 10 years, having moved there from the Isle of Wight.
She came to Flamstead to be near her family and was offered one of the four almshouses, which were built in the 1600s.
The almshouses are run by a trust and are for people who have local connections and need affordable housing.