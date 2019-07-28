Man stabbed to death in Milton Keynes
- 28 July 2019
A man has been stabbed to death in Milton Keynes.
He was attacked in Ramsons Avenue in the Conniburrow area shortly before 11:00 BST and later died, Thames Valley Police said.
A man has been arrested and is in custody. Officers are conducting house-to-house inquiries.
Det Ch Insp Andy Shearwood has urged witnesses to come forward and warned residents they will see an increased police presence in the area.