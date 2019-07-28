Beds, Herts & Bucks

Man stabbed to death in Milton Keynes

  • 28 July 2019
Ramsons Avenue, Milton Keynes Image copyright Google
Image caption The attack happened in Ramsons Avenue

A man has been stabbed to death in Milton Keynes.

He was attacked in Ramsons Avenue in the Conniburrow area shortly before 11:00 BST and later died, Thames Valley Police said.

A man has been arrested and is in custody. Officers are conducting house-to-house inquiries.

Det Ch Insp Andy Shearwood has urged witnesses to come forward and warned residents they will see an increased police presence in the area.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites