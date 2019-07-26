Image copyright Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Image caption Venus the python buried herself underneath the cooker

An 8ft (2.4m) long snake that became stuck under a large oven has been rescued by firefighters.

Venus, a reticulated python, escaped from her tank on Friday morning in Ampthill, Bedfordshire.

She had become confused because of the hot weather and buried herself underneath the range cooker, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue said.

The crew who went to her aid said she was "very heavy, very fast but now very safe in her tank".

Image copyright Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Image caption The python became confused by the heat