Ampthill python stuck under oven rescued by fire crew
- 26 July 2019
An 8ft (2.4m) long snake that became stuck under a large oven has been rescued by firefighters.
Venus, a reticulated python, escaped from her tank on Friday morning in Ampthill, Bedfordshire.
She had become confused because of the hot weather and buried herself underneath the range cooker, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue said.
The crew who went to her aid said she was "very heavy, very fast but now very safe in her tank".