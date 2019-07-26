Image caption The fire service said the chances of having your property struck by lightning are "extremely rare"

A woman whose house was struck by lightning said it was "lucky" her property was hit or her neighbours' children could have been hurt.

About 30 firefighters were called to Arnold Way in Shortstown in Bedfordshire at about 07:00 BST.

The fire service said it managed to contain the fire to the roof space and third floor of the three-storey house.

Homeowner Jenny Bottoms said some of her neighbours have children sleeping in those top rooms.

'Extremely rare'

Ms Bottoms, who has lived in the house since January, and her dog were unharmed.

She told the BBC it was lucky she just had "material possessions" in the top room.

"Thank God it hit my house and none of my neighbours that do have children sleeping in those top rooms," she said.

"It was lucky that it was us, for the sake of other people's children.

"I just heard a really loud thunderclap and then went downstairs to check on my dog.

"Then the smoke alarms started going off, I thought that might have been from where plugs had sparked.

"I went into the kitchen and the mains water had burst so that was flooding the kitchen, I came out of the front door and my neighbours were all telling me to get out because the house was on fire, they could see smoke from the roof."

Image copyright Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Image caption Crews remain at the scene to check for hotspots

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue said the fire was under control by about 08:15.

Group commander Jason Tai said: "The chances of having your property struck by lightning are extremely rare.

"The fire is under control and the damage to the roof is contained just to the second floor [third storey].

"Now we are in the process of removing the tiles from the top of the roof, identifying any remaining hotspots underneath to extinguish those."