Image copyright Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Image caption Crews were called after the blaze broke out at the recycling centre in Biggleswade, which is close to the A1

Up to 50 firefighters tackled a blaze that broke out in a recycling centre on a Bedfordshire industrial estate.

Crews were called to the unit, which is near the A1 in Biggleswade, at about 21:30 BST on Wednesday.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue said it had "difficulty in gaining access to the site, with limited water supplies" but two water carriers were brought in.

Group commander, Andy Draper, said the blaze was brought under control just before midnight.

One crew remains at the scene damping down.

Image copyright Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Image caption The unit is close to Biggleswade FC's ground

Image copyright Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Image caption Bedfordshire crews had support from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue