The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is investigating after a stuntman suffered "serious" injuries while filming Fast & Furious 9 on Monday.

Joe Watts was involved in a fall on set at the Warner Bros Studios in Hertfordshire at about 12:00 BST.

The stuntman, who also works as a teacher, was airlifted to the Royal London Hospital and filming was halted.

The Leavesden studios have previously been used to shoot films in the Harry Potter and James Bond franchises.

Mr Watts has worked on a number of high-profile productions including Game of Thrones, Johnny English Strikes Again, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Hertfordshire Police, who were called to the scene along with paramedics, said: "The incident has been referred to the Health and Safety Executive and there will be no further police involvement."

The Creative Academy in Slough, where Mr Watts worked as a gymnastics coach, said it was "saddened" to learn news of his injuries.

A statement said: "We hope he makes a speedy recovery and send our best wishes to Joe and his family."

Fast & Furious 9, starring Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez, is due for release next year.

Warner Bros and the film's production company Universal Pictures have been approached for comment.