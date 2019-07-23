Hitchin gunfire: Man arrested after shot heard in residential street
A man has been arrested after a gun was fired in a residential street.
Officers were called to Desborough Road in Hitchin, Hertfordshire just after 15:20 BST on Monday following reports of a shot.
Hertfordshire Police said a 36-year-old man from the town was arrested in connection with the gunfire after a search by armed officers and a police helicopter.
No-one was believed to have been injured, police said.
Det Insp Jason Thorne said: "I would once again like to reassure local residents that incidents of this nature are extremely rare."
Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101.