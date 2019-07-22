Image copyright Alamy Image caption Foreign objects were reportedly found in a small amount of food at the Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden

A man has suffered serious head injuries while filming at Warner Bros Studios in Hertfordshire.

An air ambulance and police were called to the studios in Leavesden shortly before midday.

The man was injured in a fall at the site, which has been used to shoot films in the Harry Potter and James Bond franchises.

He was taken to the Royal London Hospital by helicopter, said emergency services.

Reports suggest the man was injured during filming for Fast and Furious 9.

Other films from the series have been shot at the complex, along with movies from the Mission Impossible franchise.

Hertfordshire police officers were there "to assist and carry out initial inquiries", said a spokesman.

Police are also investigating reports that "foreign objects" were found in food at a cafe on the site last week.

Warner Bros Studios has been approached for comment.