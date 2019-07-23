Image copyright Lorraine Meaton Image caption The property on Wheatfield Road, Luton is now "structurally unsafe" said Gray Schafer

Families in four flats have been made homeless after two cars crashed into their building making it "unsafe".

Gary Schafer, who lives on Wheatfield Road, Luton, said he was woken up by a "bang" at about 02:45 BST on Monday.

Bedfordshire Police said a black Vauxhall Astra collided with a silver Ford Fiesta, causing both vehicles to crash into the property.

Two men ran from the Vauxhall and the Ford's driver was taken to hospital with a hand injury, police said.

'Distressing incident'

Mr Schafer said: "It was horrible, nasty and I am just glad no-one got killed.

"We are now homeless because it is structurally unsafe."

He said his bathroom was demolished and him and his wife were staying with friends until he could be re-homed.

Luton Borough Council said it was "working with residents to provide alternative accommodation until they are able to return" and it was a "distressing incident."

The incident caused gas to leak from the homes, and the whole block was evacuated, Mr Shafer said.

The gas pipe has since been capped and made safe, he added.

A police spokeswoman said: "It is not believed at this time that this incident was as a result of vehicles travelling at speed."