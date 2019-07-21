Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The victim, who was in his 30s, was taken to hospital after the crash in Cherry Orchard, Hemel Hempstead, at just before 20:18 BST on Saturday

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a pedestrian was run over by a white transit van.

The victim, who was in his 30s, was taken to hospital after the crash in Cherry Orchard, Hemel Hempstead, at just before 20:18 BST on Saturday.

Hertfordshire Police said he remains in a serious condition.

A man from Abbots Langley, Hertfordshire, was arrested and remains in police custody.

Det Insp Adele Hopkin said: "We are treating this incident as an attempted murder, involving people known to each another.

"The driver of the van, a male, did not stop at the scene so if you think you saw the van leaving the area, please get in touch.

"We would be grateful for any information. No matter how small it might seem, it could prove to be vital to our investigation."