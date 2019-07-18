Beds, Herts & Bucks

Baby who fell from Luton window released from hospital

  • 18 July 2019
Wellington Street Luton Image copyright PA Media
Image caption The boy fell from a window in Wellington Street, Luton, on 27 June

A one-year-old boy who fell from a first-floor window has been released from hospital.

The baby was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries on 27 June after falling from the open window in Wellington Street, Luton.

He is "now out of hospital and recovering at home", a Bedfordshire Police spokesman said.

Police had begun an investigation but are treating the incident as an accident.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites