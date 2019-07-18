Baby who fell from Luton window released from hospital
- 18 July 2019
A one-year-old boy who fell from a first-floor window has been released from hospital.
The baby was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries on 27 June after falling from the open window in Wellington Street, Luton.
He is "now out of hospital and recovering at home", a Bedfordshire Police spokesman said.
Police had begun an investigation but are treating the incident as an accident.