Hertfordshire County Council declares climate emergency

  • 16 July 2019
A council has declared a climate emergency and committed itself to improve sustainability in the county.

A full meeting of Hertfordshire County Council unanimously backed the environmental strategy.

The council will consider the environmental impact on its operations and services.

Leader of Tory-controlled Hertfordshire County Council David Williams said: "I'm pleased that we've made this important declaration."

He added: "As a county council we're well-placed, not just to reduce our own environmental impact but to help the whole county become more sustainable."

A Sustainable Hertfordshire Strategy will be presented to the council's cabinet before the end of the year.

