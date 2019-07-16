Image caption The arrests were made by the Metropolitan Police on 3 July

A brother and sister charged over an alleged plot to carry out a mass casualty attack have appeared in court.

Mohiussunnath Chowdhury, 28, and Sneha Chowdhury, 25, were arrested in Luton by the Metropolitan Police on 3 July.

The pair, of Kirkwood Road, Luton, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

He was remanded in custody charged with preparing acts of terrorism, while she faces two charges and was bailed. They are due at the Old Bailey on 29 July.

Mr Chowdhury is also accused of one count of possessing a document likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism and one count of disseminating terrorist publications.

He did not enter a plea during the hearing and spoke only to confirm his name, address, date of birth and nationality as British.

His sister indicated she would plead not guilty to two charges of failing to disclose information relating to an alleged plot to carry out a mass casualty act of terrorism.